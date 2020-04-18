3 test positive in Kannur; one case in Kozhikode

Three persons, including two women, were tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday.

While two are Gulf returnees, one got infected through contact, said Kannur District Collector T.V. Subhash. He said a 54-year-old woman from Mundalur, Peralassery, who arrived at the Kannur airport from Sharjah on March 18, was among the newly infected. The other is a 30-year-old man from Poovathur, Koodali, who arrived at the Nedumbassery airport from Dubai on March 21. While the 28-year-old woman from Chambad, Ariyakool, contracted the virus from the infected patient. On April 16, the swab test of all the three was done at the District COVID Hospital at Anjarakandy

With this, the number of COVID-19 positive persons in the district has reached 87. Of them, 39 were discharged.

The district has 5,934 persons under observation. While 52 are at the Kannur Government Medical College Hospital, 10 are at the District Hospital, nine at the Thalassery General Hospital, and 40 at the COVID-19 treatment centre. As many as 5,823 are in home quarantine. Of the 1,910 samples sent for testing, 1,509 returned negative.