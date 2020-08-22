3 teachers suspended in Wayanad

Three teachers, including the Principal, of an aided upper primary school in the district were suspended on Friday for allegedly reselling the rice allotted by the government for students as part of food kits.
The teachers of St. Joseph Upper Primary School at Kallody, near Mananthavady,were suspended on a directive of K.V. Leela, Deputy Director of Education, Wayanad.
An order was issued to suspend them for 15 days as per a report submitted by the Assistant Educational Officer, Mananthavady educational sub-district, Ms. Leela told The Hindu.
However, Parent-Teacher Association president of the school Santhosh Ozhukayil said the allegations were baseless. The PTA had mobilised contributions, including rice, from parents and well-wishers to set up a study room with a TV set in the school for those students without online facilities for their studies. The rice it had collected for the purpose was sold in the supermarket. Moreover, the food kits provided by the department had been disbursed to all deserving students, he added.
