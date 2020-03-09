3 suspected cases in Kottayam

KOTTAYAM

09 March 2020 01:12 IST

They had interacted with affected persons in Pathanamthitta

The district administration has intensified preventive action against COVID-19 after three persons, who had closely interacted with the affected persons in Pathanamthitta, were admitted to the Government Medical College (GMC) in Kottayam.

Officials said the three-member family was identified following a probe by the Health Department based on the information received from Pathanamthitta. “The swab samples collected from them have been sent for an examination. If the results are negative, they may be shifted to home isolation,’’ said Jacob Varghese, District Medical Officer, Kottayam. Besides the three persons, eight more persons in the district have been directed to go under home quarantine, taking the total number of people under observation to 83.

In Kollam too

Five persons, who were in direct contact with the Italy-returned family at Kollam, have been put in isolation at Kollam Government Medical College at Parippally. Meanwhile, the Health authorities have traced two co-passengers of the affected family from Doha and put them under home isolation. “A search is on to trace the remaining persons who have travelled by the same flight,’’ the DMO added.

Private hospitals have been directed to inform the Health Department in case of identifying any suspected cases.

Ever since the emergence of reports confirming COVID-19 cases in Ranni, the medical authorities here have been receiving frantic calls from across the district.

District Collector P.K. Sudheer Babu has issued an advisory to the public to avoid attending public functions. “Efforts are on to trace the travel history of the virus-affected persons across Kottayam since February 29,’’ he said.

The meeting convened by the ADM on Sunday decided to initiate action against those charging exorbitant prices for hand sanitisers and face masks.

Public have been requested to pass on information about arrival of people from the virus-affected countries to 0481 2581900. For advise on treatment, call 1066 or 0481 2581900.