3 students die in separate incidents in Kannur

KANNUR

25 February 2020 23:18 IST

Three schoolchildren died in different incidents in the district on Tuesday.

A Class I student died on the spot after his school bus ran over him. According to the police, 5-year-old Muhammed Rifan, student of Shanthi Nikethan English Medium School in Peravoor, died when he crossed the road after getting down from the school bus. The driver did not notice the child crossing in front of the bus and drove the vehicle over the child.

The body was shifted to the Kannur Medical College, Pariyaram, for the post-mortem.

Advertising

Advertising

The police have filed a case under IPC 279 (Rash driving or riding on public way) and 304 A (Causing death by negligence) against the driver.

In another incident, a Class II student of Government LP School, Vellur, near Payyanur, died after he fell unconscious in the school in the afternoon. The deceased was identified as Thej P.V. (7) son of K Sreejith and P.V. Sajitha of Karikuzhi near Vellur. School officials rushed him to the Kannur Medical College Hospital, but the doctors declared him brought dead. The cause of his death is yet to be ascertained.

In the third case, a 17-year-old Plus Two student drowned in the Paripayi river while swimming along with three other friends at Adoor Kadavu in Sreekandapuram.

According to the Sreekandapuram police, Sandeep, a student of the Government Higher Secondary School, Sreekandapuram, drowned around 11.30 a.m.