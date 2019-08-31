3 SKOCH awards for Kerala Police initiatives

The Kerala Police have bagged three SKOCH awards for its various initiatives in tackling crime and enhancing crowd control.

The feted initiatives included the Virtual Q facility for Sabarimala devotees to enable them to book their darshan timings in advance. The facility has brought down crowding at the pilgrim centre, helping the police to streamline the pilgrim flow effectively.

Less waiting time

The e-VIP passport verification system, introduced by the Kerala Police, to expedite police verification of passport applicants was also selected for the award. Piloted in the Thrissur Rural police district, the e-VIP Version 1.0 project was extended to 19 police districts.

Because of the initiative, Malappuram could distribute the most number of passports in the country. The Version 2.0 of the project, which is in the pipeline, is expected to bring down the waiting time for police clearance down from 72 hours to a day.

Online bank frauds

Efforts made by the Kerala Police to rein in online banking frauds through the unauthorised use of one-time passwords (OTPs) was also selected for the recognition. The police had joined hands with banking institutions to undertake precautionary measures. A WhatsApp group, comprising representatives of banks, was launched to coordinate the efforts.