Kerala

3 positive in Pathanamthitta

17 persons have recovered in the district so far

The number of COVID-19 cases in the district went up to 32, with three more Non-Resident Keralites testing positive for SARS-CoV-2 on Wednesday. Of the total cases, 17 have been cured of the disease.

A 13-year-old boy who came home to Kulanada from Maharashtra on May 15, a 37-year-old man who came from Delhi to Makkappuzha on May 13, and a 32-year-old woman who reached home at Makkappuzha on May 13 are the new patients.

They have been quarantined at the Pathanamthitta General Hospital on Wednesday, a bulletin said.

45 in isolation wards

A total of 45 people, 16 of them COVID-19 patients, were in quarantine at isolation wards in hospitals in the district.

There are 17 people at the Pathanamthitta General Hospital, nine at the District Hospital, Kozhencherry, four at the General Hospital, Adoor, and 15 at private hospitals.

On Wednesday, 14 persons were admitted to isolation wards.

A total of 3,700 people were in quarantine in the district as on Wednesday.

The bulletin said 93 expatriates and 247 persons from other States were put in quarantine on Wednesday. Test results of 588 swab samples were awaited.

So far, 940 people were in quarantine at 95 corona care centres in the district, the bulletin said.

