3 NIT-C students selected as IndiaAI Fellows

Published - November 08, 2024 09:22 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

Muhammad Saad Rafeeque

Hashil Muhammed

Mohsina Bilal

Three students from the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Calicut, have been selected as IndiaAI Fellows by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), Government of India. The selected students are Muhammad Saad Rafeeque (B.Tech, CSED), Hashil Muhammed (B.Tech, ECED), and Mohsina Bilal (M.Tech, CS-AIDA, CSED). Their project guides are Chandramani Chaudhary (CSED), Harikrishna M. (CED), and Gopakumar G. (CSED), respectively. As part of the fellowship, the B.Tech students will receive ₹1 lakh each, while the M.Tech student will receive ₹2 lakh. The fellowship is awarded to a select group of students from engineering colleges ranked in the top 100 of the NIRF.

