3 NIT-C students selected as IndiaAI Fellows

Three students from the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Calicut, have been selected as IndiaAI Fellows by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), Government of India. The selected students are Muhammad Saad Rafeeque (B.Tech, CSED), Hashil Muhammed (B.Tech, ECED), and Mohsina Bilal (M.Tech, CS-AIDA, CSED). Their project guides are Chandramani Chaudhary (CSED), Harikrishna M. (CED), and Gopakumar G. (CSED), respectively. As part of the fellowship, the B.Tech students will receive ₹1 lakh each, while the M.Tech student will receive ₹2 lakh. The fellowship is awarded to a select group of students from engineering colleges ranked in the top 100 of the NIRF.