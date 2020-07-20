3 new cases in Pathanamthitta

Three persons from the district tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 on Monday, taking the active COVID-19 cases in the district to 447 as on Monday.

A 28-year-old migrant worker who came from Uttar Pradesh, a 25-year-old youth who arrived from Maharashtra, and a 19-year-old woman in Pandalam, who is a primary contact of an infected health worker in Adoor, tested positive for the virus on Monday, an official bulletin said.

438 in hospitals

Of the 447 active cases, 438 persons are admitted to various hospitals in the district while nine others are undergoing treatment at hospitals outside Pathanamthitta.

The patients are undergoing treatment at the District Hospital in Kozhencherry, Pathanamthitta General Hospital, Adoor General Hospital, COVID First-Line Treatment Centre (FLTC) at Menanthottom Hospital in Ranni, the FLTC at Archana Hospital in Pandalam, and the FLTC at Eraviperoor, apart from various private hospitals in the district.

A total of 5,794 people have been quarantined in different parts of the district as on Monday evening.

The quarantined persons in the district include 1,187 persons who have come from abroad and 1,959 people who came from other States, besides 2,648 contacts of the persons who were found to be virus-infected.