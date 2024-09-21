3 Nepal nationals held for death of newborn in Wayanad

The Kalpetta police arrested three persons on Saturday in connection with the death of a newborn in May this year.

Those arrested were identified as Manju Saud, 34, Amar Badur Saud, 45, and Roshan Saud, 20, all from Nepal.

The complainant in the case, a woman who was seven-month pregnant then, had been staying and working at an establishment here. Her male companion, Roshan, along with his mother, Manju Saud, provided her medication to induce an abortion.

After two days, the woman gave birth in the bathroom. Manju Saud then allegedly strangled the newborn to ensure its death and discarded the body in an abandoned area at Vythiri. Amar, Roshan’s father, was complicit in this act.

Following the incident, the woman returned to Nepal but recently came back and filed a complaint with the police. During investigation, the suspects confessed to their involvement in the crime. The police are conducting inquiries and are searching for the body of the newborn.