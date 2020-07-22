3-MW solar plant inaugurated at INA

Vice Admiral Anil Kumar Chawla, FOC-in-C, Southern Naval Command, e-inaugurates the 3-MW solar power plant at the Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala, on Wednesday.

KANNUR

22 July 2020 22:53 IST

Vice Admiral Anil Kumar Chawla, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Naval Command (SNC), commissioned a 3-MW solar power plant at the Indian Naval Academy (INA), Ezhimala, through video-conferencing on Wednesday.

This is in line with the Central government’s initiative for achieving 100 GW of solar power by 2022, said a press release.

The plant is the largest established by he Indian Navy and has an estimated lifespan of 25 years.

Advertising

Advertising

The project was executed by the Kerala State Electronics Development Corporation Ltd (KELTRON).