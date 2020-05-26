Kerala

3 more test positive

One arrives from abroad and other two from Mumbai

Three more persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the district on Tuesday.

According to officials, one of the patients, a youth hailing from Mavelikara taluk, reached the district from Abu Dhabi on May 17.

Rest of the patients, one from Mavelikara taluk and other from Thakazhi in Kuttanad taluk, came on board a train from Mumbai on May 22.

“All three persons have been shifted to Government Medical College Hospital (MCH), Alappuzha. Three family members of the person from Thakazhi had tested positive for the disease on May 24,” said an official.

Meanwhile, a pregnant woman admitted to the MCH, Alappuzha, with COVID-19 has been tested negative for the disease. The woman, a Gulf returnee, would be discharged soon, the official said.

22 remain active

The district has so far reported 28 COVID-19 cases, of which 22 cases remain active. Among them, 21 are undergoing treatment at the MCH, Alappuzha, and one at Government Medical College Hospital, Manjeri.

