3 more test positive in capital

Three persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the district on Wednesday. All three are men who arrived from Saudi Arabia and Delhi on different days earlier this month, the district administration said.

The patients hail from Pothencode, Vamanapuram, and Keezherur near Aryancode.

The 37-year-old man from Pothencode arrived from Saudi Arabia at the Karipur airport on June 13. He travelled by a Kerala State Road Transport Corporation bus to an institutional quarantine centre (IQC) in Thiruvananthapuram. On displaying COVID-19 symptoms, swab samples were taken and he was shifted to a first-line treatment centre at Karakkonam. After he tested positive, he was shifted to the General Hospital.

The 26-year-old man from Vamanapuram had arrived from Saudi Arabia at the Cochin international airport on June 3. He too had travelled to an IQC in Thiruvananthapuram by KSRTC bus. On developing symptoms, he was shifted to the Homoeo Medical College Hospital.

The 25-year-old man from Keezherur arrived from Delhi on June 11. He was recommended home quarantine. He had developed symptoms and subsequently tested positive. He was shifted to the Homoeo Medical College Hospital.

In all, 1,041 persons were placed under COVID-19 surveillance in the district on Wednesday, even as 203 others completed the observation period without developing symptoms. Twenty-five people were hospitalised with symptoms.

As on Wednesday, 17,323 people are under surveillance in the district. Of this, 16,190 people are in home quarantine, 137 in hospitals, and 996 in COVID Care Centres.

18,958 from other States

The district has recorded 18,958 arrivals from other States since the lockdown started, the district administration said. Of this, 10,665 people arrived from various red zones.

The highest number of arrivals was from Tamil Nadu (8,049), Karnataka (3,097) followed by Maharashtra (1,995), Delhi (1,319), Telangana (665), and Andhra Pradesh (353). To date, 52 flights have landed from various foreign destinations. In all, 9,484 passengers bound for various districts passed through the Thiruvananthapuram airport.

On Wednesday, 170 people, including 75 women, entered the district through the interstate check-post at Inchivila. This included 168 arrivals from Tamil Nadu and two from Maharashtra. Twenty-six of 28 arrivals from various red zones were recommended home quarantine. Two others were shifted to institutional quarantine centres.