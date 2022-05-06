3 more RSS functionaries held in Subair murder

The police arrested three more Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) functionaries in connection with the murder of Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) worker A. Mohammed Subair on Friday.

RSS Jilla Saha Karya Vahak S. Suchitran, 32, Jilla Karya Darsi G. Gireesh, 41, and Mandal Karya Vahak R. Jineesh alias Kannan, 24, were arrested for conspiring to murder Subair and lending help to the assailants.

The police said Subair’s murder was in retaliation for the killing of RSS worker A. Sanjit. A group of SDPI men had killed Sanjit while he was going on a bike along with his wife at Mambaram near here on November 15, 2021.

The police said the RSS men had planned to kill Subair within 11 days after the death of Sanjit. The police said the RSS men had attempted to kill Subair twice in the last five months.

Subair was hacked to death on April 15 while returning from Friday Juma prayers on a motorcycle along with his father. So far, nine RSS men were arrested in connection with Subair’s murder.