3 more relief camps opened in district

Rain likely to abate by Tuesday, DMO issues warning on leptospirosis

Three more relief camps were opened in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday with the district reporting more rainfall-related damage.

This takes the total number of relief camps opened in various parts of the district over the past three days to 22. In all, 491 people are currently staying in the camps, the district administration said.

The three new camps have been opened at the Government Lower Primary School, Poozhikunnu; Government LP School, Attipra; and Government HSS, Kalady, Manacaud, in Thiruvananthapuram taluk.

Neyyattinkara taluk has the highest number of camps. In all, 176 people belonging to 82 families have been accommodated in eight camps here. Thirty-two families (95 people) are staying in seven camps in Thiruvananthapuram taluk, while two camps each are functioning in the Nedumangad, Chirayinkeezhu and Kattakada taluks.

The District Medical Officer (DMO) has appealed to the public and relief workers to be on their guard against leptospirosis as heavy rainfall has caused waterlogging. People entering waterlogged areas should wear gloves and protective footwear, DMO Dr. K. S. Shinu said. People with injuries should not enter waterlogged areas. People who have come into contact with polluted water should immediately contact the nearest health centre if they develop high fever, headache and red eyes, Dr. Shinu said.

Meanwhile, a Monday evening forecast by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) indicated that rainfall is likely to abate in the district by Tuesday. Fishers have been advised not to venture into the sea on Tuesday as strong winds are likely to prevail along the Kerala coast.