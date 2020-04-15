3 more cured in Malappuram, 2 in Palakkad

Five more persons were cured of COVID-19 in Palakkad and Malappuram districts on Wednesday. When two patients left the District Hospital in Palakkad for their homes at Kavilpad and East Ottapalam, three are awaiting their turn to leave the Government Medical College Hospital at Manjeri in Malappuram. The 85-year-old man from Kariyamad near Poonthanam in Keezhattur panchayat, 51-year-old man from Alinchuvadu, Tirur, and 48-year-old man from Valakkulam, Thennala, were confirmed cured on Wednesday. Health officials said that they would continue to be in observation for some more time. The number of people being put under observation in Malappuram district has come down considerably. On Wednesday, 17 persons were placed under quarantine. The district has a total 10,331 people in quarantine. Only 22 of them are under observation in different hospitals. The others are in self-quarantine at their homes.

In Palakkad district, 13,128 people are under observation. As many as 33 of them are in District Hospital, Palakkad, three in Taluk Hospital, Ottapalam, and four in Taluk Hospiital, Mannarkkad. District Collector D. Balamurali said that the condition of all patients and those under observation was stable. He said there was nothing to worry. But he advised enhanced vigil by the people in view of the extended lockdown.