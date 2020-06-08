Kerala

3 more cases in Pathanamthitta

4,327 quarantined in the district

With three more Non-Resident Keralites (NoRKs) testing positive for SARS-CoV-2, the number of COVID-19 patients in the district has gone up to 106 on Monday. A total of 25 persons among them have already been cured of the disease, according to an official bulletin released here on Monday evening.

A 50-year old woman who reached her home at Parumala from Sharjah on May 30, a 43-year old man who came to his home village of Pandalam from Kuwait on May 28 and a 52-year-old man who came to his home at Eraviperoor near Thiruvalla from Abu Dhabi on May 27 were the three persons who have tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday.

According to the bulletin, a total of 4,327 persons have been quarantined in different parts of the district as on Monday.

As many as 3,311 people among them have come from various other States and 906 people came from abroad while 110 others are contacts of the patients.

A total of 109 quarantined people, that included the patients too, have been placed under observation at the isolation wards of various hospitals in the district as on Monday evening.

In isolation

Of this, 38 persons are at the Pathanamthitta General Hospital, eight persons at the District Hospital in Kozhencherry, two at the General Hospital in Adoor, 37 persons at the Firstline Covid Treatment Centre at Menanthottom Hospital in Ranni, and 24 others at various private hospitals in the district.

According to the bulletin, the nasal and throat swabs of 213 persons were tested negative. The Health Department is awaiting clinical examination results of 389 throat swab samples from the virology laboratory in Alappuzha.

