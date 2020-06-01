3 more cases in capital

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

01 June 2020 23:15 IST

Two arrived from other States by road, one came from UAE

Three more imported COVID-19 cases were reported in the district on Monday, taking the number of people being treated here to 48. While two patients came from other States by road, the third person arrived on a special flight.

Those diagnosed with the disease include a 28-year-old Pothencode native who had come from Maharashtra on May 16, a 26-year-old from Nalanchira who came from the UAE on May 26 and a 55-year-old man from Perumkuzhy who returned from Chennai on May 27.

The district administration placed 669 persons under quarantine on Monday. With this, the number of people who are being monitored for symptoms has gone up to 11,577.

Among them, as 9,856 people are in home quarantine. Besides, 1,579 persons are under observation in 17 coronacare centres in the district.

Thirty-six symptomatic persons were admitted to various hospitals on the day, while six people were discharged after recovering from ailments.

Tightening the enforcement of lockdown norms, the City police ordered the closure of a restaurant on the Sabapathy Kovil Street in Chala for violating guidelines by serving food to customers on its premises. Its owner was booked under provisions of the Kerala Epidemic Diseases Ordinance 2020, among other laws.

Seventeen persons were charged for other lockdown violations, and petty cases were registered against 212 people in the city for not wearing masks outdoors.

Through Inchivila

As many as 117 persons entered the State through the Inchivila inter-State border. While 112 persons came from Tamil Nadu, two each were from Chhattisgarh and Karnataka, and one person came from Bihar. All were sent home.

The district administration said that 2,777 persons had arrived at the Thiruvananthapuram Central railway station on 14 trains since the resumption of the special services. Of these, 2,059 persons had come from New Delhi.