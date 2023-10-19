ADVERTISEMENT

3 members of family found dead in Palakkad

October 19, 2023 08:02 pm | Updated 08:02 pm IST - PALAKKAD

Sinila, 37, son Rohit, 18, and Sinila’s nephew Subin, 23, were found hanging in the kitchen.

The Hindu Bureau

Three members of a family were found hanging in their house at Kuzhalmannam near here on Thursday. Sinila, 37, son Rohit, 18, and Sinila’s nephew Subin, 23, were found hanging in the kitchen.

Although they were rushed to the District Hospital here, all the three were declared dead on arrival. The bodies were released to the relatives after post-mortem.

The police said family issues and financial constraints led to the suicide. An investigation is on.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline of Maithri – 0484-2540530, Thanal Suicide Prevention Centre – 0495-2760000 and Direction Interventions System for Health Awareness (DISHA) – 1056.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US