3 members of family found dead in Palakkad

October 19, 2023 08:02 pm | Updated 08:02 pm IST - PALAKKAD

Three members of a family were found hanging in their house at Kuzhalmannam near here on Thursday. Sinila, 37, son Rohit, 18, and Sinila’s nephew Subin, 23, were found hanging in the kitchen.

Although they were rushed to the District Hospital here, all the three were declared dead on arrival. The bodies were released to the relatives after post-mortem.

The police said family issues and financial constraints led to the suicide. An investigation is on.

ADVERTISEMENT

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline of Maithri – 0484-2540530, Thanal Suicide Prevention Centre – 0495-2760000 and Direction Interventions System for Health Awareness (DISHA) – 1056.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.