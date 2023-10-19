3 members of family found dead in Palakkad

October 19, 2023 08:02 pm | Updated 08:02 pm IST - PALAKKAD

Three members of a family were found hanging in their house at Kuzhalmannam near here on Thursday. Sinila, 37, son Rohit, 18, and Sinila’s nephew Subin, 23, were found hanging in the kitchen.

Although they were rushed to the District Hospital here, all the three were declared dead on arrival. The bodies were released to the relatives after post-mortem.

The police said family issues and financial constraints led to the suicide. An investigation is on.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline of Maithri – 0484-2540530, Thanal Suicide Prevention Centre – 0495-2760000 and Direction Interventions System for Health Awareness (DISHA) – 1056.