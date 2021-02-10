3 lakh illegal appointments made so far: Chennithala

‘Govt. considers agitating youths as enemies’

Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala has said the government move for back-door appointments is total injustice to the eligible candidates who are agitating in front of the Secretariat.

He was interacting with media persons here on Wednesday.

The file recommending confirmation of 2,600 temporary workers would be considered in the next Cabinet meeting, Mr. Ramesh said.

“The government considers the agitating youths as its enemies. The youth, who lost their patience, are agitating in front of the Secretariat. Look at the police rank list. It was frozen first following the University College stabbing case. Then COVID-19 stopped the appointments further,” Mr. Ramesh said.

He alleged that the LDF government had made three-lakh illegal appointments so far.

On the church row, Mr. Ramesh said the UDF was ready to find an amicable solution to the Jacobite-Orthodox spat. He said discussions would be held with both sides.

Mr. Ramesh said the UDF was not aiming at any political gain from the Sabarimala issue. It was the LDF which cheated the devotees. The government should clear its stand. Why did CPI(M) Polit Bureau member M.A. Baby make a U-turn in his stand? he asked.

The allegation of the NSS that the UDF had not done anything on the Sabarimala issue was due to misunderstanding, Mr. Ramesh said.

“We tried to present a Bill in Parliament, but permission was denied,” he said. The Congress had done everything possible in the Assembly and Parliament. Sabarimala would be an important issue in the coming election, he said.

To the challenge posed by Higher Education Minister K.T. Jaleel to contest from Thavanur, Mr. Ramesh said he was ready to contest from anywhere in the State. Earlier, they challenged me to contest from Ponnani, he added.