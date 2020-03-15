3 killed in road accident

Three people, including a pregnant woman, were killed in a road accident in the wee hours of Sunday on M.C. Road at Pulluvazhy, near Perumbavoor.
The family of three was travelling from Perumbavoor to Muvattupuzha when the car they were travelling collided with a lorry coming from the opposite direction.
Preliminary report
A preliminary report prepared by the Motor Vehicles Department concluded that the driver of the car might have fallen asleep behind the wheel leading to the accident around 2.50 a.m., said Shafiq B, Perumbavoor Joint Regional Transport Officer. The deceased were identified as Sumaiya (20), her husband Hanifa (25), who was behind the wheel, and Hanifa's brother Shajahan, said police. They were natives of Kodur in Malappuram.
