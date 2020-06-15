3 killed in car-truck collision at Attingal

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Five others sustain serious injuries

Three people died and five others sustained serious injuries in a collision involving a car and a milk truck at Attingal on Sunday night.

The three deceased were travelling in the car and hailed from Kalluvathukkal in Kollam district, Attingal police said. They were identified as Manesh, 28, Manesh Bhavan, Nadackal; Prince, 33, Nadackal; and Azim, 33, Sajeena Manzil.

The injured were rushed to the Government Medical College Hospital in Thiruvananthapuram, and other hospitals. Two among the injured, Mahesh, 32, and Subin, 29, are currently undergoing treatment at the Government Medical College Hospital.

The collision occurred at the TB Junction, Attingal, Attingal police said. The Fire and Rescue Service had received an alert at 11.30 p.m.

The occupants of the car were returning to Kalluvathukkal from Thiruvananthapuram reportedly after attending a marriage. The truck was on its way from Kollam to Thiruvananthapuram.

The car had to be cut open to pull out the occupants, a Fire and Rescue official attached to the Attingal unit said. “The car had overturned and the occupants were trapped inside,” the official said.