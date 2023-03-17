HamberMenu
3 killed as truck plunges into 30 ft depth

The area has witnessed dozens of accidents in the last few years in spite of efforts to straighten the curve

March 17, 2023 06:09 pm | Updated 06:09 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Three persons were killed when an onion-laden truck careened off the National Highway-66 and plunged into a depth of 30 feet at Vattappara curve at Valanchery in the district on Friday morning.

The three victims were trapped inside the truck cabin, and their bodies were extricated after a laborious effort by the Fire and Rescue Services personnel.

The truck bearing the registration number KL 30 D 759 was heading towards Chalakudy from Kozhikode.

The truck lost control and rammed the safety wall of the road before plunging into the depth. It landed upside down, crushing the crew under it.

Vattappara curve on the NH-66 has gained notoriety for accidents involving heavy vehicles, particularly trucks and tankers. The area has witnessed dozens of accidents and many casualties in the last few years in spite of continual efforts to straighten the sharp, sloppy curve. With the completion of the ongoing highway expansion work, the worries could be addressed, say officials concerned.

