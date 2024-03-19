3 KAU scholars bag global dual degree programme with Australian varsity

March 19, 2024 07:51 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Three scholars from the Kerala Agricultural University (KAU) have been selected for the pioneering dual degree programme which the institution offers in collaboration with the Western Sydney University (WSU) in Australia. They are Varna Murali, Sowmiya S. and Shimi Jose.

Under the mentorship of Prof. Dr. Allan Thomas, Varna Murali will delve into her Ph.D. research on agri-tech translation in protected cultivation and home gardens, spanning three semesters at KAU and three at WSU respectively, with a stipend of $48,000 for 1.5 years with a full fee waiver. Sowmiya S., guided by Prof. Dr. Usha C. Thomas, will explore agrcultural techniques and abiotic stress responses in grain sorghum crops, with four semesters at KAU and two at WSU. She will receive a stipend of $32,000 for one year with a full fee waiver. Shimi Jose, under the supervision of Dr. Radhika N.S., will focus on multiplex PCR for virus detection in cucurbit crops, completing two semesters at KAU before transitioning to WSU for another two semesters.

The offer letter for this innovative programme was presented by Dr. Ashok, Vice Chancellor, KAU, to three scholars in the presence of the Dean of the College of Agriculture, Vellayani, Dr. Roy Stephen.

ADVERTISEMENT

This partnership underscores KAU’s dedication to fostering international alliances and enhancing student learning experiences. Dr. Nisha Rakesh, head of International Strategy and Partnerships at WSU, emphasised the combined expertise of both institutions, offering students a holistic educational journey blending theory and practical application for impactful contributions to their fields.

Mr. Ashok highlighted the collaboration as a watershed moment in higher education, signifying KAU’s commitment to academic excellence and internationalisation. He also announced plans to extend the dual degree programme to undergraduate students, promising to enrich the educational prospects of KAU students and cultivate global perspectives.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.