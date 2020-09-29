3 hospitalised after taking ‘spurious liquor’

IDUKKI

29 September 2020 18:45 IST

Three persons were admitted to two different hospitals after they consumed ‘spurious liquor’ at a homestay at Chithirapuram under the Vellathooval police station limits on Monday.

Those who consumed the spurious substance included the owner of the homestay, his friend and a helper. Two of them were admitted to the Kolachery Medical College and one at a private hospital at Angamali. The condition of the two were said to be serious.

According to an excise official, they consumed the ingredients of a sanitiser mixed with honey. A native from Thrissur brought the product and the three consumed it at the homestay.

According to the police, homestay owner Thankachen, his friend Manoj and helper Joby consumed the ‘spurious liquor.’ Later, their health worsened and Thankachen and Joby were shifted to the Kolanchery hospital. The police registered a case and an inquiry is on.