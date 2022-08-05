3-G anganwadis transcend generations

August 05, 2022 20:47 IST

Facilities at Nedumangad in Kerala cater not just to children. There are services for adolescents and the elderly too

Laughter, song and dance, or children scampering about is nothing new in anganwadis. Now, the young ones have for company some grizzled, lined faces, courtesy the Nedumangad block panchayat. Grandparents can accompany their grandchildren to anganwadis as part of the block panchayat’s 3-G anganwadi project.

The 3-G anganwadi project is a model initiative of the block panchayat that aims at providing anganwadi services to three generations – children, adolescents, and the elderly.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Block panchayat president V. Ambili said the 3-G anganwadi project ensures mental recreation and physical health of children and the elderly. Smart classrooms have been arranged for the children. Colourful wall paintings and new study equipment too have been made available.

e-services, games

For adolescents, the anganwadis will function as sources of information. Various e-services too will be available. Computer, internet, and printer have been arranged for this. Students and those preparing for competitive examinations can make use of these facilities. Games such as chess and carrom and yoga training have been arranged. Counselling too is available in these anganwadis to address physical and mental health problems of adolescents.

Monitoring health

The anganwadis have facilities to monitor the health issues of the elderly and diagnosing lifestyle diseases. Pulse oximeter, glucometer, haematometer are some of the equipment available to make the anganwadis elderly-friendly.

The 3-G anganwadis have been set up as part of the Nedumangad block panchayat’s annual Plan. Approved by the last governing body, the project has been implemented in five panchayats under the block, the first being Panavoor panchayat. An amount of ₹2 lakh has been earmarked for implementing the project in one anganwadi in each panchayat.

Five smart anganwadis too have been sanctioned by the block panchayat.