3-district route map of patients released

Aimed at tracking all those who came into contact with the COVID-19 patients from Chengalam, the health authorities here on Thursday released a map of the routes taken by the couple.

Designed as flow charts, the maps have mentioned all the places visited by the patients after they came into direct contact with the COVID-19 patients from Pathanamthitta. According to the authorities, the couple from Chengalam visited around 14 places across three districts between February 29 and March 8.

Elderly couple

Meanwhile, the condition of the elderly couple of Pathanamthitta, who are undergoing treatment at the isolation ward of the Government Medical College Hospital (MCH), Kottayam, slightly improved on Thursday. At the same time, the condition of the couple from Chengalam remained stable.

Earlier in the day, four persons, including two from the MCH were released from the isolation wards in the district, taking the total number of persons under observation at the isolation wards to nine.

Of the 942 persons under home isolation, 465 had landed from COVID-19 affected countries in the previous days. The remaining persons included 101 primary and 376 secondary contacts of the COVID-9 patients from Chengalam.