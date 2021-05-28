3-day vaccination drive for tribespeople

The “Gothra Suraksha”, a three-day vaccination drive organised by the Wayanad district administration for tribespeople in the district to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, began on Friday.

The programme, being organised in association with the Tribal Development Department, is aimed at ensuring vaccination against the pandemic to all tribespeople above 45 years old.

The district administration has set up special vehicle facilities to bring tribal people from their hamlets to the nearby primary health centres for vaccination.

According to the data of the Tribal Development Department, 43,992 tribespeople are identified as above 45 years old in the district. Of these, 13,994 persons were provided the first dose of vaccine and 5,323 persons got the second dose.

The remaining 29,998 persons would be vaccinated in the drive.

If anyone showed reluctance to attend the camp, they would be vaccinated at their hamlet itself in the coming days, District Collector Adeela Abdulla said.

The programme would conclude on Sunday.