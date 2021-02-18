3 children from State bag bravery awards

Thiruvananthapuram

18 February 2021 17:42 IST

Special Award for Ummer Mukthar, General Award for Jayakrishnan Babu, Muhammed Hamras K.

Three children from the State have bagged the National Bravery Award and Special Award given away by the Indian Council for Child Welfare.

Ummer Mukthar from Malappuram has bagged the Special Award, and Jayakrishnan Babu of Wayanad and Muhammed Hamras K. of Malappuram, the General Awards for 2020.

Besides medals, the Special Award has a cash component of ₹75,000 and the General Award, of ₹40,000. The council will also bear the expenses for the children’s education from the school level to postgraduation and professional courses.

Advertising

Advertising

Ummer, a Class 6 student of Al-Ehsan English School, Vengara, Malappuram, rescued two of his young relatives from drowning. Ummer is the son of Anchukandan Abbas and Semira.

Children rescued

Jayakrishnan also rescued two children from drowning in a granite quarry at Pathirichal, Wayanad. He is the son of Babu and Sarada of Pathirachal.

Muhammed Hamras, a Plus One student of GVHSS, Aripra, Malappuram, rescued a farmer who accidentally fell into a pond. He is the son of Hamsa and Haseena of Valluvambaram.

The children will be presented with the awards at a function in New Delhi in March, Kerala State Council for Child Welfare general secretary Shijukhan J.S. said.

Twenty-five children across the country are being presented with the bravery awards for 2020.