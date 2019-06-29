3 children among five killed in road accident

Five persons, including three children, were killed when a van collided with a parked container truck on the National Highway 544 at Walayar near here on Saturday afternoon. Seven others were injured in the accident — the second major road accident in 20 days in the district.

A 12-member group, mostly women and children, from Coimbatore was heading towards Palakkad to attend a family function when their van lost control and rammed behind the stationary truck.

Transport authorities suspected speeding caused the tragedy.

The victims were identified as Fairoz Begum, 65, wife of Abdul Majeed from Karimbukadai, Coimbatore, her granddaughter Alfa Filda, 2, Sherin, 13, and Mohammed Rayan, 9, children of Moideen Abu, and van driver Mohammed Shajahan, 30, son of Shamzad Khan from Kuniyambatore.

Fairoz Begum’s daughter Fareeda, 42, her daughter Iniya Farhat, 12, Binas, 36, his children Nishma, 12, and Mohammed Rizwan, 5, Moideen Abu’s wife Sajita, 28, and Meharaj, 30, were injured in the accident.

They were brought to Government District Hospital here and given first-aid. They were later shifted to a hospital at Coimbatore.

Serious injuries

Doctors at the District Hospital here said that the injuries of three of them were serious.

The accident took place around 2.30 p.m. at 14th Mile on the National Highway 544. The front portion of the van was destroyed beyond recognition.

Those who travelled in the front seats died on the spot. Their mangled bodies were extricated by the personnel of the Fire and Rescue and police with the help of the local people.

The family was heading to attend a function at Fairoz Begum’s brother A.M. Shaikh’s house at Chaitanya Colony at Chandranagar here.