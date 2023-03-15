2D barcode scanners installed at Thiruvananthapuram domestic airport

March 15, 2023 09:02 pm | Updated 09:02 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Thiruvananthapuram international airport has installed 2D barcode scanners at the entry gates of the domestic terminal to ensure hassle-free travel experience for travellers. The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) officers manning terminal entry gates will scan the barcodes instead of manually checking the flight tickets. This helps prevent congestion at the entry gate during the peak hours, and during holiday season. It also helps save an average of 20-25 seconds per passenger.

The 2D barcode scanner also prevents passengers entering the terminal using fake or cancelled flight tickets, thus enhancing security. Soon it will be installed in the international terminal too. Passengers who use the web check-in feature before arriving at the airport will benefit from the expedited check-in process and avoid delays, said a statement.