29th IFFK: organising committee formed

A 501-member organising committee has been formed for the 29th International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan as the chief patron and Minister for Cultural Affairs Saji Cherian as the festival president for the smooth conduct of the festival.

Inaugurating the organising committee formation meeting here on Wednesday, Mr. Cherian said that the upcoming edition is set to be a historic success in terms of audience participation as well as organisational excellence.

He said that the State government’s interventions to improve the film industry’s functioning will be reflected in the organising of the film festival too. Sub committees have been formed for hospitality, programming, finance, media, delegate cell, technical wing, sponsorship, volunteer, audience poll, health, exhibition and theatres.

The IFFK will this year be held from December 13 to 20 across 15 theatres in the city. A total of 180 films will be screened. The Minister released the logo of the festival. Thiruvananthapuram Mayor Arya Rajendran presided over the meeting.

