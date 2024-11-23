29th IFFK delegate registration from November 25

The delegate registration for the 29th International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) to be held from December 13 to 20 will begin on Monday (November 25) at 10 a.m. The registration can be done through the website registration.iffk.in.

The fee for delegates in the general category will be ₹1,180, including the GST, and for students it will ₹590, including the GST. The registration can also be done through the delegate cell set up at the Tagore theatre, the main venue of the festival.