299 held for violating lockdown norms in Pathanamthitta

The police arrested 299 persons and registered 289 cases at various police stations in the district for violating lockdown norms in the past 24 hours that ended at 2 p.m. on Saturday, according to District Police Chief K.G. Simon.

Mr. Simon said the police had also seized 222 vehicles.

No new case

Meanwhile, a medical bulletin released by District Collector P.B. Noohu here on Saturday evening said that no new COVID-19 case has been reported from any part of the district for the 12th consecutive day on Saturday.

A total of nine persons, including three patients, remain in the isolation wards of two major government hospitals in the district as on Saturday afternoon. Six of them are at the District Hospital in Kozhencherry and the other three patients are at the General Hospital in Pathanamthitta, the bulletin said.

Meanwhile, the 144 surveillance squads deployed by the Health Department have screened a total of 6,183 people for fever and other symptoms of SARS-CoV-2 infection at 14 border points in the district on Saturday.

Arrested

Meanwhile, the police have arrested five senior Congress leaders, including Anto Antony, MP, for violating the lockdown norms by staging a satyagraha in the town on Saturday protesting against the alleged indifference on the part of the Union and State governments towards Non-Resident Keralites and other Indians who have been stranded in different parts of the world following the COVID-19 crisis.

A case has also been registered against the Congress leaders, invoking provisions in the Epidemic Diseases (Amendment) Ordinance, 2020.