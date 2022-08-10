Kerala

29.9% bonus for coir factory workers

 

Coir factory workers in the State will get 29.9% Onam bonus advance, a coir industrial relations committee meeting has decided. Of this 9.9% is incentive and 20% bonus. The bonus will be distributed before August 26.


