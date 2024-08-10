GIFT a SubscriptionGift
₹2.975-cr. hawala money seized at Chittur

Published - August 10, 2024 06:57 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Hindu Bureau

The police seized hawala money worth ₹2.975 crore from a car at Chittur, near here, on Saturday. The seizure was made following a tip-off about the black money transportation by a team from Angadipuram.

The police team led by Dy.SP. V.A. Krishnadas found the cash hidden in a secret chamber under the back seat of the car. Jamhad, 46, and Abdulla, 42, from Angadipuram were arrested. They were produced before a court and remanded.

The police said the money was being brought from Tirupur in Tamil Nadu for distribution at different parts in the State. The police said they would intensify night patrolling in the coming days.

