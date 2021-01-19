296 new cases reported

The district reported 296 new COVID-19 cases and 218 recoveries on Monday.
The number of active cases stood at 3,487, the district administration said. Of the new cases, local transmission accounted for 204 cases.
The list also included four health workers. The death toll in the district, meanwhile, touched 703 as per the latest available data. The deaths of two persons on January 15 in the district had been confirmed as due to COVID-19 on Sunday.
The deceased included an 80-year-old man and a woman aged 75. Meanwhile, 1,369 more people were quarantined in the district as part of the measures to check the spread of the infection. This takes the number of people currently in quarantine to 20,832.
Workers in Armed forces
Healthcare workers attached to the Armed forces were took the COVID-19 vaccination, on Monday. At the Southern Air Command (SAC) headquarters at Akkulam, health workers took the vaccination at the Station Medicare Centre.
The COVID-19 vaccination drive for healthcare workers of Military Hospital, Pangode, started on Monday morning.
About 100 healthcare workers were vaccinated at the Pangode Station.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath