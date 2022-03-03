295 students brought back to State from Mumbai, Delhi

State govt. charters three flights

State govt. charters three flights

As many as 295 Keralite students, who had arrived at New Delhi and Mumbai from Ukraine, were brought back to the State on Thursday. The State government has arranged three chartered flights to bring in the evacuated students to Kerala.

The first chartered flight arranged by the State government touched down at the Cochin International Airport by 4.50 p.m. with 166 students from Delhi and 15 students from Mumbai on board.

One flight cancelled

The second flight with 102 Keralite students landed in Kochi by 9.30 p.m., while the third flight was cancelled for want of enough students. Twelve students, who had boarded flights to the State from Delhi on Wednesday, also reached the State on Thursday.

The total number of students brought back to Kerala as part of the evacuation rose to 652. The students from southern and northern districts who were on board the chartered flight in Kochi, were taken to Thiruvananthapuram and Kasaragod in special buses arranged by NoRKA-Roots, the field agency of the Department of Non-Resident Keralites

NoRKA-Roots has assigned an official team of women officials to assist students at the four airports in the State. The State government has also deputed an official delegation at New Delhi and Mumbai airports to facilitate the return of students to Kerala, said officials.

Health condition

The health department has arranged special teams at medical colleges to check the mental and physical condition of the students. Those facing problems may contact the control room set up at the medical colleges.

Special instructions have been issued in this regard at control rooms. The Health department has set up help desks at the airports, said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in a Facebook post.