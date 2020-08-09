292 new cases in capital

New containment zones declared in the district

The daily COVID-19 count in the district fell sharply to 292 on Sunday from an all-time high of 485 recorded a day ago.

As many as 284 people, including three health workers, contracted the infection through contact. The source of infection in nearly 40 cases are unknown. With 101 patients recovering, the number of people under treatment here is 3,213. Officials said the slump could be attributed to a dip in testing in clusters including Anjuthengu.

An assistant sub-inspector attached to the Attingal police station tested positive. In Kallikkad, 33 out of the 94 patients have recovered. The district witnessed yet another death with a 72-year-old man succumbing to the illness late Saturday. The Peyad native was shifted to the Government Medical College Hospital after he was diagnosed with COVID-19.

Containment zones were declared in Puthanambalam, Moonukallinmoodu, Town and Vazhimukku wards in Neyyattinkara; Kurichara ward in Andoorkkonam grama panchayat; Kaniyaramcode, Pannacode and Tholicode wards in Tholicode panchayat; Decentmukku ward in Navaikulam panchayat; Anchumarankala, Kiliyoor, Manoor, Ponnambi, Manathottam, Panachamoodu, Krishnapuram, Vencode and Panchakuzhy wards in Vellarada panchayat; and parts of Kalady (Maruthara, Elamthengu, Parappachanvila, Karipra, Vittiyara and Kavali junction), Kuriyathi (Rottikkada KM Mani Road) and Kudappanakunnu (Harvipuram colony) wards in the Corporation limits.

Collector condemns

Containment zones have been declared in Chovvalloor and Vilappilsala wards in Vilappil panchayat; Arikathwar, Kurakkada, Mudapuram and Vaidhyantemukku wards in Kizhuvilam panchayat; Kandala ward in Maranaloor panchayat; Thattathumala, Parandakunnu, Sheddilkkada and Manjappara wards in Pazhayakunnummel panchayat; Enikkara ward in Karakulam panchayat; and Thokkad ward in Chemmaruthy panchayat.

District Collector Navjot Khosa condemned the attack on health workers in a COVID-19 first-line treatment centre in Pulluvila on Saturday.