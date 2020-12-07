292 cases, 329 recoveries in Kollam

Kollam

07 December 2020 23:30 IST

Total of five deaths in Kollam, Alappuzha

Kollam reported 292 new COVID-19 cases, two deaths and 329 recoveries on Monday. Those who tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 include 287 contact cases, two NRIs, one person who had travelled from another State and two cases without any known source.

The Health Department also confirmed that the deaths of an 80-year-old Vilakudy resident and a 75-year-old Pandithitta resident are due to COVID-19.

Patients with no known source include a 55-year-old Maruthady resident and a 21-year-old from Nilamel.

The district has 14,666 persons under observation.

287 in Alappuzha

The district logged 287 new cases and 312 recoveries. It also recorded three COVID-19-related deaths.

The fresh cases include 277 patients who contracted the disease through local transmission, while the source of infection of seven remains unknown. Three who came from other States also tested positive.

202 in Kottayam

A total of 202 persons tested positive in Kottayam. Of the fresh cases, all but three, contracted the virus through local contact.

With 24 cases, Kottayam reported the highest number of cases, followed by Kadaplamattom with 20 cases. Changanassery and Vaikom reported 13 and 11 cases respectively

With 354 recoveries, the district currently has 4,577 active cases while 11,276 persons are under observation.

121 in Pathanamthitta

As many as 121 tested positive in the district.

Of the fresh cases, 115 persons contracted the virus through local contact and of this, the contact source of 29 persons are yet to be ascertained. Among the local bodies, Ezhamkulam reported 17 cases, followed by Adoor and Koduman with nine cases each. There were 160 recoveries.

(With contributions from Alappuzha, Pathanamthitta and Kottayam bureaus)