291 care centres for returnees in Alappuzha

The district administration has set up 4,678 isolation rooms in 291 COVID-19 centres across the district to house people coming from abroad and red zone localities in other States.

COVID-19 care centres have been arranged in hotels, homestays, resorts, lodges and hostels. Officials said that all the rooms were bath-attached. More facilities would be converted into COVID-19 centres if needed. According to the district administration, 74,984 people from Alappuzha are working aboard. Another 22,827 people from the district are living in other States.

Meanwhile, the second train from the district carrying stranded migrant workers to Bettiah in Bihar departed from Alappuzha on Thursday. The train is transporting 1,140 commuters. Earlier in the day, migrant workers from Chengannur, Mavelikara and Kuttanad taluks were transported to Alappuzha railway station on KSRTC buses in compliance with the COVID-19 guidelines. Officials said that all the commuters had been issued medical certificates, food and water, before they boarded the train.