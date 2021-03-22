290 transgender voters in Kerala

In all, 290 transgender voters are eligible to cast their votes in the upcoming Assembly polls. The number reveals a positive trend, Chief Electoral Officer Teeka Ram Meena has said.

“This is a positive indication as far as the State is concerned. It proves that they have confidence in the system,” Mr. Meena said. Among the districts, Thiruvananthapuram has the highest number of voters in this category, 57. Kozhikode has 42 voters and Thrissur, 26.

Malappuram has 17 transgender voters while Kannur and Kottayam have 15 each, Kollam 13 and Ernakulam, 12. Palakkad has 10 voters in this category, Pathanamthitta four, Alappuzha, Idukki and Kasaragod three each and Wayanad, one.

Two of the voters in this category are in the 80 plus age group and 15 in the 60-79 age group. Ninety-nine of the transgender voters are in the 20-29 age group, 75 are in the 30-39 age group, 47 in the 40-49 age group and 33 in the 18-19 age group.

Members of the transgender community cast their votes registered as the ‘third gender’ for the first time in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in Kerala. That year, the category had listed 174 voters.