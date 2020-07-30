29 test positive in Kottayam

As many as 29 people, including two PG doctors at the Government Medical College Hospital, Kottayam, tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in the district on Thursday.
Officials said all but one of the patients contracted the virus through local transmission. Of this, nine persons were from Athirampuzha panchayat and three persons each from Ettumanur municipality and Kurichy panchayat.
49 cured
At the same time, 49 persons who recovered from the disease were discharged from hospitals. There are 541 active cases in Kottayam. The district also recorded 564 recoveries so far.
Officials said the clusters in Kottayam, except Ettumanur, were on the declining path. While Ettumanur reported 15 cases, Changanassery reported just five cases. Taking a serious note of the situation, Ettumanur municipal authorities are planning to conduct 100 antigen tests there.
Though the explosion of cases in and around Changanassery has largely subsided, authorities are embarking on a plan to implement cluster containment strategies for adjacent villages.
Authorities have intensified monitoring of COVID-19 protocol at the taluk level by deploying a joint team of revenue, police, and LSGD officials. Cases were registered against 59 persons for violating the guidelines.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath