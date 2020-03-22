29 samples from Kottayam test negative

In a major relief to the Health Department officials, all 29 samples that were sent for examination from Kottayam the other day have been tested negative for COVID-19 .

According to officials, the test results also included throat swab samples collected from the seven foreign nationals under observation in the district.

Of the 176 samples sent for examination from the district so far, 155 have been tested negative while results are awaited in 16 cases.

Meanwhile, the health officials here on Sunday sent eight more samples for examination.

A 60-year-old person , who returned from Dubai, was admitted to the special isolation ward at the Kottayam General hospital, taking the total number of persons under isolation to six. Further, 278 more persons were directed to serve home quarantine during the day, officials said.

The authorities have also examined 15,668 persons in the district through check ups at the various bus and railway stations.