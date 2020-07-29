29 new cases in Kottayam

KOTTAYAM

29 July 2020 23:37 IST

Sharp decline a day after highest single-day spike was reported

A day after reporting its biggest single day spike in new COVID-19 cases , the disease tally in Kottayam on Wednesday recorded a sharp decline with only 29 persons testing positive for SARS-CoV-2.

Of the fresh cases, 27 contracted the virus through local transmission while the remaining two cases came from outside. Meanwhile, 28 persons recovered from the disease.

Clusters

According to officials, the COVID -19 clusters in the district have been on a declining path with Changanassery and Parathodu together reporting just three cases. At the same time, Athirampuzha and Vazhappally panchayats reported six cases each.

Of the 666 tests conducted in the Prathodu cluster, 39 persons tested positive so far. In Changanassery, 69 persons tested positive after 1,519 were subjected to examination while 36 from Paippad tested positive when 264 were subjected to tests.

Meanwhile, the Pallickathodu-Chirackadavu cluster have almost subsided with no new cases being reported for the past few days. The Ettumanur cluster, which had recorded a rapid increase in positive cases a couple of days ago, witnessed just six cases on Wednesday after testing 200 persons.

Of the 45 positive cases detected on the first day, 32 were migrant workers, while the remaining 13 persons were from the municipality and other four adjacent local bodies.

Containment zones

Meanwhile, District Collector M. Anjana declared 12 more containment zones in the district. With this, the number the district has 57 containment zones across 23 local bodies.

Of the 561 COVID patients in the district, as many as 493 are accommodated in seven COVID first-line treatemnt centres.