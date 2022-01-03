Kerala

29 more test positive for Omicron variant

The Health department confirmed on Monday that 29 more COVID-19 patients in the State had tested positive for the Omicron virus variant.

This takes the total Omicron tally in the State to 181. Of these, 42 patients have been discharged so far, while the rest 139 are being cared for in special care facilities in various districts.

Of the 181 cases of Omicron reported so far, 18 have been contact cases, 109 cases are persons who travelled into the State from “low-risk” nations and 52 were from “high-risk” nations

Of the 29 new cases reported on Monday, 10 were from Thiruvananthapuram, seven from Alappuzha, six each from Thrissur and Malappuram. Two of these are contact cases reported from Alappuzha.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 3, 2022 6:35:51 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/29-more-test-positive-for-omicron-variant/article38100341.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY