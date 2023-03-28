29 lost their lives in wild elephant attacks in two Idukki panchayats in 13 years

March 28, 2023 06:28 pm | Updated 06:28 pm IST - IDUKKI

As many as 29 people lost their lives in wild elephant attacks reported at Santhanpara and Chinnakkanal panchayats in Idukki district over the past 13 years. The data, compiled by the two local bodies, is set to be submitted before the Kerala High Court. The document, accessed by The Hindu, states that the deaths happened from January 1, 2010 to March 25, 2023.

From 2013 till 2018, four persons were killed every year in wild elephant attacks. The most number of cases were reported from 301 Colony under the Chinnakkanal panchayat which witnessed three deaths during this period, according to the data.

Santhanpara panchayat president Sini Baby says the data shows the seriousness of the human-elephant conflict in Chinnakkanal and Santhanpara panchayats. “The report will be submitted before the court soon,” says Ms. Baby.

Chinnayyan, a resident of 301 Colony, says wild elephants roam freely in and around the colony. “We live with the fear of facing wild animal attacks any moment. On most occasions, we have narrow escapes,” he says.

The Forest department has prepared another data showing that wild tusker Arikompan destroyed 180 buildings or houses in the past 18 years. “The data was calculated from the period 2005 till 2023. As many as 30 people had been injured and over 100 acres of farmland destroyed due to attack by Arikompan,” said a senior Forest department official.

“The tusker attacked two ration shops at Panniyar and Anayirankal over a dozen times. In addition, the elephant destroyed many vehicles and shops. However, many residents have not submitted applications seeking compensation. A detailed report will be submitted before the court,” said the official.

“We hope that the court will consider the detailed report on the tusker and grant permission to capture it,” said the official.

“An expert team and the forest veterinary doctor have recommended the capturing of Arikompan. The food habits of the tusker have completely changed over the years,” added the official.