29 injured as KSRTC buses collides with each other in Thiruvananthapuram

November 26, 2023 07:14 pm | Updated 07:15 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Both the bus drivers were severely injured in the collision that occurred at Moonnukallinmoodu near Neyyattinkara

The Hindu Bureau

The KSRTC buses that collided head-on at Moonukallinmoodu near Neyyattinkara in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday night | Photo Credit: SPECIAL AARANGEMENT

As many as 29 passengers were injured as two Kerala State Transport Corporation (KSRTC) buses collided head-on at Moonnukallinmoodu near Neyyattinkara in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday night. 

The two fast buses of the Neyyattinkara depot that operated on the Neyyattinkara - Nagercovil and Thiruvananthapuram route collided with each other. The front portion of the buses were crushed in the impact of the collision.

The bus drivers, identified as M.S. Sunil and Anilkumar, were severely injured while the injury of passengers are said to be minor. All the injured were shifted to nearby hospitals, said the police.

