HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

29 injured as KSRTC buses collides with each other in Thiruvananthapuram

Both the bus drivers were severely injured in the collision that occurred at Moonnukallinmoodu near Neyyattinkara

November 26, 2023 07:14 pm | Updated 07:15 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
The KSRTC buses that collided head-on at Moonukallinmoodu near Neyyattinkara in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday night

The KSRTC buses that collided head-on at Moonukallinmoodu near Neyyattinkara in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday night | Photo Credit: SPECIAL AARANGEMENT

As many as 29 passengers were injured as two Kerala State Transport Corporation (KSRTC) buses collided head-on at Moonnukallinmoodu near Neyyattinkara in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday night. 

The two fast buses of the Neyyattinkara depot that operated on the Neyyattinkara - Nagercovil and Thiruvananthapuram route collided with each other. The front portion of the buses were crushed in the impact of the collision.

The bus drivers, identified as M.S. Sunil and Anilkumar, were severely injured while the injury of passengers are said to be minor. All the injured were shifted to nearby hospitals, said the police.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.